Hardin Co. man wanted for dragging officer arrested

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man being sought after dragging a police officer with his car has been arrested.

James William Martin, 34, of Vine Grove, was arrested June 5 by Radcliff police.

Around 3:40 a.m. on May 27, Martin's car was stopped by Officer Joshua Foushee of the Elizabethtown Police Department on Patriot Parkway for not dimming its high beam headlights. Martin told the officer his low beans were not working.

When Foushee learned that Martin had outstanding warrants and tried to place him under arrest, Martin put his car in gear and dragged Foushee, who had his arm stuck in the window, about 25 feet before going into a ditch.Foushee was able to free himself before Martin sped off with another officer in pursuit.

Martin lost the pursuing officer and pushed a female passenger out of his car during his flight from police. Elizabethtown police said the woman was not injured. Police later found that Martin had abandoned the vehicle. Officers found a 9mm handgun along with drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Martin is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing police, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon, and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 15.

Elizabethtown police say Foushee was not seriously injured.

