Beilein staying at Michigan after interviewing with Pistons - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Beilein staying at Michigan after interviewing with Pistons

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, in San Antonio. Beilein is staying at Michi... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, in San Antonio. Beilein is staying at Michi...

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - John Beilein is staying at Michigan after exploring the possibility of coaching the Detroit Pistons.

"I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men's Basketball Team next season and in the years to come!" Beilein tweeted Wednesday. "Let's go hang some more banners at "THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD."

Beilein interviewed with the Pistons , a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press last week on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The 65-year-old Beilein has coached at Michigan for 11 seasons with a 248-143 record. He has led the Wolverines to two Final Fours, losing in the national title game this year and in 2013. Beilein has won a pair of Big Ten championships and two Big Ten Tournament titles.

Detroit has made the playoffs only once in nine years after advancing at least to the Eastern Conference finals six straight years, winning the 2004 NBA title and falling a victory short of repeating as champions in 2005. The Pistons have been looking for a coach for a month since firing Stan Van Gundy, who was also their president of basketball operations.

Long considered one of college basketball's top offensive minds, Beilein is 799-461 in 39 seasons. His college coaching career began in 1978 at Erie Community College, and he went on to Nazareth and Le Moyne. Beilein, who is from Burt, New York, also made Division I stops at Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia before moving to Michigan.

When Beilein's program hit a bit of a rut, he adapted by bringing in new assistants to help shore up his team's weaknesses at the defensive end. Michigan was one of the top defensive teams in the country this past season, again falling just one game short of a national title.

"I have changed like the wind," Beilein said before this year's NCAA Tournament. "And, maybe that's why I'm still coaching."

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister contributed to this report.

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Masters of rock: Yosemite climbers smash El Cap climb record

    Masters of rock: Yosemite climbers smash El Cap climb record

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:30:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:36:38 GMT
    Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>
    Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>

  • Several thousand gather at Arlington to mark RFK's death

    Several thousand gather at Arlington to mark RFK's death

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:00:25 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:36:37 GMT
    Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
    Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>

  • Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics

    Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:02:03 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:36:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...
    Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.More >>
    Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly