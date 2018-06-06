Groups protest transgender migrant's death in US custody - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Groups protest transgender migrant's death in US custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico immigration attorney contends transgender migrants often receive limited medical care at a detention facility where a woman was being held before she was hospitalized and died last month.

Joaquin Sanchez-Leal, of the Albuquerque-based Instituto Legal, says the women often arrive with medical conditions as they seek asylum in the United States, but do not always receive adequate care.

In a statement, the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said detainees receive comprehensive care from the moment they arrive.

Sanchez-Leal's remarks Wednesday came as about 60 immigrant and LGBT rights advocates protested the death of Roxana Hernandez. Authorities say she developed symptoms of pneumonia, dehydration and complications associated with HIV.

She was being held in a New Mexico detention center's transgender unit before being admitted to an Albuquerque hospital.

