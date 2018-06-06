UPDATE: Man shot, killed overnight on Oak Street identified

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Oak Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood early Wednesday.

Officials said Darryl Lamont Lewis, 39, was killed in the 1700 block of Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis did not live at the location where he was shot, according to officials. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

No other people were reported injured in the shooting. No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

