Bag accidentally left in parking lot brings bomb squad response

The bag was found in the parking outside a restaurant in Westport Village Shopping Center around 11:15 a.m. (Photo source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A forgotten bag in the parking lot of a shopping center brought things to a halt for several hours while authorities tried to determine if it contained anything hazardous.

According to Col. John Mills, deputy chief of Graymoor-Devondale Police Department, the suspicious luggage was found around 11:15 a.m. in the lot outside Wild Eggs in Westport Village. Approximately a dozen stores were evacuated while the Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad inspected the bag.

X-rays of the bag determined it contained computers and notebooks. Mills said as the bomb squad finishing their work the woman who owns the bag returned to the shopping center. She told police she had forgotten it.

The bag and its contents were returned to its owner.

