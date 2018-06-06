Kentucky boy dies 3 days after being hit by train

A child is dead after being hit by a train. (Source: Pixabay)

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a 12-year-old Kentucky boy who was hit by a train on Friday has died from his injuries.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the boy died Monday evening at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. The child's name was not released.

Authorities said the boy was hit by a southbound train Friday night about 8 miles south of London. Police say they are still investigating why the boy was on the tracks.

