Justify arrives in New York for Triple Crown bid

NEW YORK (AP) - Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify has arrived in New York ahead of this weekend's Belmont Stakes, in which the colt will try to sweep the Triple Crown.

Justify traveled to Belmont Park on Wednesday, taking a flight from Louisville, Kentucky, and a van ride from an airport on Long Island. He was greeted by a throng of media recording every step as he walked into Barn 1, the same place American Pharoah stayed before ending the sport's 37-year Triple Crown drought with a Belmont win in 2015.

There have been 12 Triple Crown winners.

Skies were cloudy as Justify was led out of the barn and sponged down under the watchful eye of trainer Bob Baffert.

