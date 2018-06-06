Sheriff's Office: Hardin County boy, 6, accidentally shot himself with gun found in home

The six-year-old found the gun unattended on a table and took it to his room, where he accidentally shot himself, Sheriff John Ward said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Police said a friend of the child's mother brought the gun into their home early Tuesday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police have confirmed a six-year-old boy who was shot to death in Hardin County accidentally killed himself while playing with a gun in his room.

The child found the gun, which belonged to a friend of his mother, unattended on a table in his home on West Airview Drive in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning, according to police.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Neighbors say 6-year-old boy was shot, killed in Hardin County subdivision

Jacory Williams, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Williams went to the boy's home around 4 a.m. Tuesday to play video games, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff John Ward said he brought more than a gaming system with him that morning. A handgun was left unattended in the home.

"The child came out and saw the gun on a table and took it back into his room where he accidentally shot himself," Ward said.

After the single shot rang out, Ward said the child's mother and Williams called 911. When deputies arrived, they found the six-year-old shot.

The boy was dead by the time EMS arrived at the home.

"You don't expect to see this happening to a child," Ward said. "It's a very sad event, so it's tough on all emergency workers involved."

Williams was arraigned Wednesday morning, when the judge had strong words for him.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Hardin Co. man wanted for dragging officer arrested

+ Kentucky boy dies 3 days after being hit by train

+ Man accused of killing former boss with hatchet arrested in Kentucky

"I'm confident that you understand there was a loss of life because of that weapon that was left unattended," the judge said.

Williams is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

He's due back in court on June 15.

The case is still under investigation. Sheriff Ward said there could be more charges and more arrests made in the case.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.