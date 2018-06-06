Ravens fined by NFL, lose 2 OTA days for rules violation - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ravens fined by NFL, lose 2 OTA days for rules violation

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have been fined by the NFL and forced to forfeit two days of practice this week for violating offseason workout rules.

The NFL cited the team for pass coverage contact during earlier Offseason Team Activity sessions, according to coach John Harbaugh, who was also fined by the league.

For violating the rules of the collective bargaining agreement, the Ravens must cancel their scheduled OTA workouts on Thursday and Friday.

Harbaugh insisted the Ravens have "heavily emphasized these CBA pass coverage rules in meetings, and coached them diligently."

He insisted Wednesday that coaches have "done everything within our power and ability to practice within the rules and pulled players from practice who failed to adhere to the rules."

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome says breaking old practice habits by players competing for jobs, especially rookies, "takes more repetitions."

Newsome says the Ravens will "continue to be vigilant about this."

The amount of the fine levied against the Ravens and Harbaugh was not disclosed by the NFL.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nation's 1st Somali-American lawmaker eyes seat in Congress

    Nation's 1st Somali-American lawmaker eyes seat in Congress

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:00:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:05:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...
    Nation's first Somali-American lawmaker launches bid for Congress.More >>
    Nation's first Somali-American lawmaker launches bid for Congress.More >>

  • Vegas police release 911 calls, roof video of shooting site

    Vegas police release 911 calls, roof video of shooting site

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:30:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:04:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...
    Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>

  • USC medical school official feared dean was 'doing drugs'

    USC medical school official feared dean was 'doing drugs'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:00:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:04:57 GMT
    A former vice dean of University of Southern California's medical school testified he feared the then-dean, Dr. Carmen Puliafito, "could be doing drugs" before Puliafito abruptly quit in 2016.More >>
    A former vice dean of University of Southern California's medical school testified he feared the then-dean, Dr. Carmen Puliafito, "could be doing drugs" before Puliafito abruptly quit in 2016.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly