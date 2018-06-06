John Boel earns prestigious Silver Circle honor

John Boel has been inducted into the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor that recognizes career achievement in journalism.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Boel, one of the most decorated journalists in America, has picked up another impressive honor.

Boel, who's been a journalist for 36 years -- 30 of them in the Louisville television market -- was inducted into the Silver Circle, an honor bestowed upon journalists for career achievement and distinguished service.

"I've been blessed to be surrounded by incredible journalists and wonderful people every step of the way in my career," Boel said. "The older I get, the harder it is to keep up with all the talented people in this business, in this city and in this Emmy region."

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Emmy Awards, made the announcement on Wednesday during its Emmy nomination presentation.

"I got into journalism because I've enjoyed writing ever since second grade," Boel said. "I still write stories with the same enthusiasm I had way back then."

The WAVE 3 Sunrise anchorman for six years, Boel has won 85 Emmys, as well as a host of AP and Murrow awards.

"John is unquestionably the most accomplished reporter working in Louisville now, if not ever," WAVE 3 News Director Bill Shory said. "We're proud that John has found a home here at WAVE, and we're excited to see him expand his legacy of groundbreaking journalism well into the future."

Added Boel: "Whether it's in my investigative reporting, or my work in the recovery world, I enjoy helping people. And in the end, it's all about how we've served others."

Boel, who away from work is an avid triathlete who has finished 10 Ironman competitions, will be formally recognized at the annual Emmy Awards banquet in August.

"John works tirelessly every day to accurately inform the public, fight for justice, demand change, hold officials accountable, lead through example and coach through constructive criticism," said Lauren Jones, his morning co-anchor the last five years. "His work ethic is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and for that I’m a better journalist, friend, wife and mother."

