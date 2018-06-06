John Boel earns prestigious Silver Circle honor

The child found the gun, which belonged to a friend of his mother, unattended on a table in his home on West Airview Drive in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning, according to police.More >>
The incident happened after James William Martin was stopped by Elizabethtown police for driving with his high beam headlight on.More >>
A woman in her 80s was hit by a car and killed in southeast Louisville on Tuesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
Officials say a 12-year-old Kentucky boy who was hit by a train on Friday has died from his injuries.More >>
The suspicious luggage was found around 11:15 a.m. in the lot outside Wild Eggs in Westport Village.More >>
