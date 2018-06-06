2 KY men facing charges, accused of stealing mowers from church property

Petitions are being collected Wednesday from 4 until 8 for sides both for and against the proposed new elementary school.More >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray touched on several topics during his visit, the biggest being the increase in threats across the country.More >>
The child found the gun, which belonged to a friend of his mother, unattended on a table in his home on West Airview Drive in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning, according to police.More >>
John Boel, one of the most decorated journalists in America, has picked up another impressive honor.More >>
The incident happened after James William Martin was stopped by Elizabethtown police for driving with his high beam headlight on.More >>
