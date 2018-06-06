FBI director talks about threats to nation during visit to Louisville office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man currently in charge of the nation's top law enforcement agency made a stop in Louisville to visit his department's local office.

FBI Director Christopher Wray touched on several topics during his visit, the biggest being the increase in threats across the country. Whether it be cyber, counter-intelligence or terrorism-oriented, Wray says the volume and methods of threats have mushroomed so much that there's no way law enforcement can keep track of them all. Wray also said the targets of said threats are also changing.



"The targets they pick are so-called soft targets, which is intelligence community speak for normal people just living, normal every day lives," Wray said. "And so, instead of being able to say to a SAC (Special Agent in Charge of an FBI Field Office), 'what are your prime targets?' and they say, 'well, the nuclear power plant, the airport, we've got this big monument.' Now everything is a target."

One of the questions asked of Wray was about the college basketball bribery scandal. While saying that he's a big college basketball fan, Wray said he wouldn't comment on an ongoing investigation but said it's important that things be done in the right way and that he does not start talking about a pending investigation.

Wray also addressed the opioid epidemic, saying "I think it has grown to a multi-disciplinary problem requiring a multi-disciplinary solution. I think from the FBI end, we are trying to partner with state and local law enforcement, other federal agencies - the DEA in particular, but others as well."

Wray said the partnership also extends outside of law enforcement to the health services community. He said the FBI is focused on what they can bring uniquely bring to the table.

Wray says it's his goal to visit all 56 FBI field offices across the country.

