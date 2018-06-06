Ownby Goal Gives Lou City Win Over New England

(Courtesy: Lou City FC) A 3-2 win over the New England Revolution in the Fourth Round of the 2018 U.S. Open Cup does not even begin to tell the tale of City’s incredible USOC performance against Major League opposition. Yet, three goals—one from Oscar Jimenez, one from Cameron Lancaster, and one from Brian Ownby—set the city ablaze with cheers as the “Boys in Purple” advanced to a coveted place in the USOC Round of 16.

What Happened?

In front of over 5,000 fans at the University of Louisville’s Lynn Stadium, Louisville City FC dominated the New England Revolution in the club’s first-ever competitive meeting with Major League Soccer opposition.

Conceding just five minutes in, City was quick to respond as the attack continued to pile pressure on the Revs goal. After narrowly missing high minutes earlier, midfielder Oscar Jimenez would put the equalizer in the back of the net after 11 minutes. Serving from a wide position, midfielder Brian Ownby—one of many sparkplugs in City’s attack—served in a cross on a platter for Jimenez, who hit the ball at the first time of asking to beat Revs ‘keeper Brad Knighton.

In keeping the ball high up the pitch, opportunities would then fall for forward Cameron Lancaster, Brian Ownby, and George Davis IV, though none would convert to put City ahead. Just before the half-hour mark, the Revs found their second goal via a LouCity own goal. However, still not to be deterred, City’s press paid off as they would find a second equalizer before 40 minutes thanks to Lancaster. Settling a pass from Jimenez, the Englishman darted between a pair of defenders and produced an untouchable finish at the far post.

At the break, the pair shared the spoils.

Into the second half, City would not relent and continued to ask questions of the Revs’ defense. Shots from Devon “Speedy” Williams and George Davis IV would both end up just high of the crossbar and out, but only for a moment…

In the 63rd minute, Brian Ownby produced a world class effort to put City ahead for good. Turning inside off a pass from Davis IV, Ownby darted around potential challenges before ripping an effort that found its way inside the top left corner of the goal. City wasn’t done, either, as substitutes Luke Spencer and Niall McCabe both had chances fall at their feet, though neither one managed to hit the net.

At the final whistle, Louisville City FC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 for the first time in club history, defeating the New England Revolution, 3-2.

The Round of 16 draw will be streamed live on Thursday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. on USSoccer.com and Facebook.com/OfficialOpenCup.

The Key Points:

City’s error in the fifth minute allowed the Revs to find the scoresheet early on

A perfect cross from Brian Ownby to Oscar Jimenez allowed the latter to find an equalizer after 11 minutes

Revs went back in front after an own goal before the half-hour mark

City found their second via Cameron Lancaster ahead of the break

Brian Ownby scored the winner in the 63rd minute

What They Said

Midfielder Brian Ownby: “We saw what was working, came in at the half and kept going. Second half we kept stringing things together and it paid off. We’re proud of this team tonight.”

Midfielder Oscar Jimenez: “Not only did we win, but we also played really well. To pull it off against a quality side like [New England] shows that we’re catching on to what [coach] James [O’Connor] says.”

Injury Report:

OUT - Richard Ballard (stress fracture)

Louisville City FC 3 : 2 New England Revolution

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Lynn Stadium | Louisville, KY

80 degrees / sunny

Scoring Summary:

NE – Mark Segberg 5’

LOU – Oscar Jimenez (Brian Ownby) 11’

NE – Own Goal 26’

LOU – Cameron Lancaster (Oscar Jimenez) 37’

LOU – Brian Ownby (George Davis IV) 62’

Disciplinary Summary:

LOU – Oscar Jimenez 85’

NE – Juan Agudelo 90+4’

Starting XI (4-1-4-1): Tim Dobrowolski (GK); Oscar Jimenez, Sean Totsch, Paco Craig, Pat McMahon; Paolo DelPiccolo; Kyle Smith, Devon “Speedy” Williams, George Davis IV (Niall McCabe 70’), Brian Ownby (Magnus Rasmussen 78’); Cameron Lancaster (Luke Spencer 75’)

Bench: Chris Hubbard, Shaun Francis