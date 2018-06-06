Signature battle nearly complete, will determine downtown Jeffersonville elementary future

The signature battle will determine the future of an elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The final petitions must be turned into the Clark County clerk on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The signature battle that will determine the future of a new downtown elementary school in Jeffersonville is in its final days.

Petitions are being collected Wednesday from 4 until 8 for sides both for and against the proposed new elementary school.

Those for the new school can drop off petitions or add their name to the list inside the Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville from 4 p.m until 8 p.m.

Those against the new school can drop off petitions or add their name to one at the home of Janelle Fitzpatrick from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Her address is 2354 Wellington Green Drive in Clarksville, Indiana.

The final petitions will need to be turned in to the Clark County clerk and notarized by Saturday. The side with the most signatures will determine the future of the new school.

