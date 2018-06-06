Police: Suspect admits to killing former boss

Joel Paavola was killed inside the gym he owned and operated. (Source: GoFundMe)

Domenic Micheli, accused of murdering Joel Paavola on Monday morning at Balance Training on Monday, admitted to the murder during an interview with detectives, Metro Police reported in a news release on Wednesday.

Metro Police said Micheli, arrested on Tuesday night by the Kentucky State Police without incident on Interstate 65 North near mile marker 29 in Bowling Green. A motorist had called stating they believed they had seen Micheli on the interstate near Franklin, KY.

Police said Micheli was found with a cut on his left leg that required treatment before he was taken to the Warren County jail.

Metro Police recovered Micheli’s Toyota Prius, which was brought to Metro’s Crime Lab on Tuesday night. Inside the Prius, police found a hatchet and a large knife, suspected to be the murder weapons, and blood.

During an interview on Wednesday, Micheli gave a detailed statement admitting to the murder of Paavola, according to police.

Police will charge Micheli with criminal homicide when he returns to Nashville.

