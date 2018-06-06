Michigan man identified as victim in south Louisville homicide

The shooting was reported in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The identity of a man found shot to death in south Louisville on Tuesday morning has been released.

The coroner said Charles Theo Tillman Jr., 45, was the victim. He was from Detroit, Michigan.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead following shooting in south Louisville

Neighbors heard gunshots on Whipperwill Road near Iroquois Park around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Tillman died of multiple gunshot wounds just minutes later.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

