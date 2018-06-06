Old Henderson golf course to be auctioned

An auction has been set for an old golf course in a Henderson subdivision.

Many neighbors in the Wolf Hills neighborhood, tell us they've been wondering what will become of the land.

The planning commission previously denied Corman-McQueen's rezoning requests for the wolf hills neighborhood.

Corman-McQueen wanted to covert the 18 hole course to 9 hole layout or sod farm. Now an auction is set.

The company authorized Herron Auction and Realty to sell the 100-and-68 acres and buildings.

Many neighbors say they would like to see the property remain a golf course.

The auction will be held July 13 at noon.

