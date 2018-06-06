Oldham Co. teen injured by sword making progress, plans to attend college

The law prohibits smoking in enclosed public places, including workplaces, outside seating areas, and within 15 feet of building entrances, open windows and ventilation systems.More >>
The law prohibits smoking in enclosed public places, including workplaces, outside seating areas, and within 15 feet of building entrances, open windows and ventilation systems.More >>
Ballinger was in a coma for six weeks and suffered a brain injury. He's been in therapy at Frazier Rehab where he's now learning to walk again.More >>
Ballinger was in a coma for six weeks and suffered a brain injury. He's been in therapy at Frazier Rehab where he's now learning to walk again.More >>
Neighbors heard gunshots on Whipperwill Road near Iroquois Park around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Neighbors heard gunshots on Whipperwill Road near Iroquois Park around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Petitions are being collected Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. for sides both for and against the proposed new elementary school.More >>
Petitions are being collected Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. for sides both for and against the proposed new elementary school.More >>
Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis told the state board his top priority is closing the achievement gap particularly in JCPS Schools.More >>
Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis told the state board his top priority is closing the achievement gap particularly in JCPS Schools.More >>