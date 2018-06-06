Oldham Co. teen injured by sword making progress, plans to attend college

Tristan said he hopes to attend UK or Morehead after graduation. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County teenager injured in a freak accident has made miraculous progress.

Tristan Ballinger, 17, is set to finish up his junior year at Oldham County High School.

He was playing with some friends in the backyard in November 2016 when a samurai sword went through his head.

“It hit me in the head right here and it hurt really bad,” Ballinger said, motioning to his injury. “But I don't really remember it.”

Ballinger was in a coma for six weeks and suffered a brain injury. He's been in therapy at Frazier Rehab where he's now learning to walk again.

“I have the strength to walk and I know the process … and I just need to put it together,” Ballinger said.

Before the accident, Ballinger wrestled and played baseball. He's now using a wheelchair to get around.

After high school, Ballinger said he hopes to attend the University of Kentucky or Morehead State, and study to become a veterinarian.

His family has filed a lawsuit against the sword company claiming the sword was defective, because it separated from the handle.

