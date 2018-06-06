Elizabethtown smoking ban expands to include e-cigarettes

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown has expanded its smoking ordinance to include electronic cigarettes.

The News Enterprise reported on Wednesday the City Council approved the change this week.

The law prohibits smoking in enclosed public places, including workplaces, outside seating areas, and within 15 feet of building entrances, open windows and ventilation systems, according to the publication.

Lincoln Trail District Health Department Public Information Officer Donny Gill told the News Enterprise studies have shown secondhand e-cigarette vapor is dangerous and contains gases that could contribute to heart and lung disease.

The now amended ordinance also included a change in the definition of “smoking,” expanding the description to include inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or other lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for inhalation, in any manner or in any form, according to the News Enterprise.

