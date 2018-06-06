CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.

Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY'-doh) on Wednesday vowed to keep the "girl" in Girl Scouts.

Acevedo was in Detroit to attend an evening ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new headquarters for the southeastern Michigan chapter.

Her visit comes at a time of strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, which has started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts. Girl Scout leaders have said they were blindsided by the move.

But Acevedo stressed Wednesday that her group has a strong case to make to parents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Masters of rock: Climbers shatter El Capitan's speed record

    Masters of rock: Climbers shatter El Capitan's speed record

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:30:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:51:22 GMT
    Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>
    Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>

  • Honolulu leaders to vote on 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

    Honolulu leaders to vote on 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:10:09 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:40:43 GMT
    Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and...More >>
    Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.More >>

  • Vegas shooting 911 calls: 'There's people shot everywhere!'

    Vegas shooting 911 calls: 'There's people shot everywhere!'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:30:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:40:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...
    Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly