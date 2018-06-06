House explosion kills at least 1 in Scott County, Kentucky

Investigators are working to determine what caused the explosion. (Source: WLEX)

The explosion was so loud it woke up people who lived blocks away. (Source: WLEX)

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - In the middle of the night, an explosion woke up everyone in a small Kentucky neighborhood.

Around 2:30 a.m Wednesday, a home on Seminole Trail in Georgetown was destroyed, and at least one person who lived there was later found dead, according to a report from WLEX.

Investigators are working to determine if anyone else was inside at the time, and also what caused the house explosion.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Neighbors who were startled out of bed said the explosion was loud, and the heat of the flames could be felt from several hundred feet away.

"I came out here and the whole house was completely engulfed -- not just one side, the entire house was engulfed," neighbor Roger Bobadilla said. "It was so hot, just standing on my side of the street, my face was getting burned."

Firefighters were on scene in minutes, but it was clear the home was a total loss. Two nearby homes sustained minor damage.

The homeowners dog was found alive by neighbors down the road.

"People from two blocks away were congregating -- they could hear it two blocks away," Bobadilla said. "Nothing like this has happened before. It was like a landmine went off!"

The Scott County Clerk told WLEX there are several liens on the home, the last placed in March of last year.

The search for a cause could take weeks.

