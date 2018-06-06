New law to increase sentences for repeat gun crimes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In July, a new law goes into effect to increase sentences for repeat offenders who use guns to commit crimes.

Senator Dan Seum (R-KY) sponsored Senate Bill 210 which enhances penalties for felony gun possession when it's the second offense or greater. The penalties will also be increased when the firearm was used in the furtherance of another crime.

So far in 2018, the Louisville Metro Police Department's 9th Mobile Division has taken 238 guns off the streets. 41 percent were in the hands of convicted felons.

"One of the most frustrating things I'll tell you that our officers have out there is having to arrest the same person over and over and over - particularly those people who we know that are out there causing us the most serious problems," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. "This law gives prosecutors a way to hold these repeat criminals accountable."

Anyone prosecuted under the new law is automatically bumped up to the next higher class of felony. That means another one to five years in jail, if convicted.

The law takes effect July 14.

