New law to increase sentences for repeat gun crimes

A month after a Carroll County woman said her dog found various bones near her home, she was arrested for lying to police.More >>
This week, nearly 2,000 teachers are participating in a conference created by the district called the JCPS Deeper Learning Symposium.More >>
The child found the gun, which belonged to a friend of his mother, unattended on a table in his home on West Airview Drive in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning, according to police.More >>
So far in 2018, the Louisville Metro Police Department's 9th Mobile Division has taken 238 guns off the streets. 41 percent were in the hands of convicted felons.More >>
Around 2:30 a.m Wednesday, a home on Seminole Trail in Georgetown was destroyed, and at least one person who lived there was later found dead, according to a report from WLEX.More >>
