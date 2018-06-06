Closures to affect drivers on I-65 in Louisville this weekend

Drivers on I-65 in Louisville will be impacted by interstate closures on the weekend of June 8 to 10. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Overnight closures on Interstate 65 will impact Louisville drivers during the weekend of June 8 to 10.

Closures on I-65 will allow crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to correct some work on asphalt pavement joints between Chestnut Street and the Watterson Expressway (I-264).

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, northbound lanes of I-65 will be closed between I-264 and the Muhammad Ali Blvd. entrance ramp (mile markers 130.6 to 135.5).

The next night, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, the southbound lanes will be closed between I-64 and I-264.

Drivers can detour around the closures in both directions using I-64 and I-264.

