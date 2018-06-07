WWII veterans return home to heroes' welcome

Family, friends and even strangers came to show their appreciation for the veterans. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Veterans were greeted by lines of people as they walked through Louisville International Airport. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On the 74th anniversary of D-Day, 61 World War II veterans from all across Kentucky paid their respects to fallen comrades at the WWII memorial in Washington D.C.

The poignant moment was part of the first-ever overnight trip organized by the Bluegrass Honor Flight.

Those veterans returned to Louisville late Wednesday night to a large crowd of people applauding, cheering and waving flags. People formed long lines to greet the veterans as they arrived at Louisville International Airport.

There were friends and family, but may were strangers who just wanted to show their appreciation.

Veterans, who were not expecting such a greeting on their return, expressed their gratitude as well.

"Really didn't expect this," veteran Carlos Youngblood said. "This is a wonderful thing for them to all be out here. We appreciate it."

