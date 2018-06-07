Ohtani exits early again with blister on pitching hand - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ohtani exits early again with blister on pitching hand

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani has been removed from his start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Kansas City Royals after four innings because of a blister on his pitching hand.

It was the second time this season Ohtani left a game due to a blister on his right middle finger. He gave up three runs in two innings before exiting against Boston on April 17, but did not miss his next turn.

The two-way rookie star from Japan warmed up to start the fifth Wednesday night, but catcher Martin Maldonado called for a trainer. Angels manager Mike Scioscia also went to the mound to check on Ohtani, who eventually walked back to the dugout.

Ohtani gave up one run on four hits and three walks, striking out four. He did not get a decision.

