Judge lets lawsuit challenging family separation go forward - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Judge lets lawsuit challenging family separation go forward

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities for separating parents from their children to go forward on Wednesday but said he would decide later whether or not to order a nationwide halt.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said the lawsuit involving a 7-year-old girl who was separated from her Congolese mother and a 14-year-old boy who was separated from his Brazilian mother could proceed on a claim that their constitutional rights to a fair hearing were denied. He said he would issue separate rulings on the American Civil Liberties Union's request for a nationwide injunction and to expand the lawsuit to apply to all parents and children who are split up by border authorities.

Sabraw, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said the allegations "describe government conduct that arbitrarily tears at the sacred bond between parent and child."

"Such conduct, if true, as it is assumed to be on the present motion, is brutal, offensive, and fails to comport with traditional notions of fair play and decency," he wrote.

Splitting families has emerged as a high-profile and highly controversial practice since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy at the border in early May. Any adult who enters the country illegally is criminally prosecuted, even if it means separating parents from children.

The zero-tolerance policy has thrust family separation to the forefront of a national divide over illegal immigration. Critics call it cruel and inhumane, while administration officials argue it is an unwanted but necessary step to end what they describe as a border crisis.

The policy targets people with few or no previous offenses for illegally entering the country. First-time offenders face up to six months in prison, though they often spend only a few days in custody after pleading guilty and exposing themselves to more serious charges if they are caught again.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

    CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:24:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:30:53 GMT
    The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.More >>
    The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.More >>

  • Hawaii volcano gives experts clues to boost science

    Hawaii volcano gives experts clues to boost science

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:20:38 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:30:50 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>

  • Native Americans cheer possibility of milestone in Congress

    Native Americans cheer possibility of milestone in Congress

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:21:02 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-06-07 06:22:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...
    New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.More >>
    New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly