Nadal resumes French QF; Halep-Muguruza, Stephens-Keys in SF

PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal's bid for an 11th French Open title continues with the resumption of his rain-interrupted quarterfinal against 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

The No. 1-ranked Nadal will be serving for the second set at 5-3, 30-15 when he and Schwartzman return to Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday.

Schwartzman took the opening set 6-4, ending Nadal's streak of 37 consecutive completed sets at Roland Garros before rain arrived on Wednesday.

In the other remaining quarterfinal, also suspended on Wednesday, No. 3 Marin Cilic and No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro will resume at 5-all in a first-set tiebreaker.

The women's semifinals are also on Thursday's schedule.

No. 1 Simona Halep faces No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, and No. 10 Sloane Stephens meets No. 13 Madison Keys in the first all-American French Open semifinal since 2002.

Stephens beat Keys in last year's U.S. Open final.

