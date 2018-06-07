Louisville man arrested after allegedly pointing loaded shotgun at neighbor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he reportedly pointed a loaded gun at someone. This incident happened at the 3000 block of Golden Turtle Circle in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

Upon investigating the scene, LMPD detectives determined that James Gross, 47, of Louisville pointed a loaded black shotgun at his neighbor. That neighbor told police that Gross then stated that he was going to shoot him.

The victim recorded the encounter on a cell phone.

Gross was charged with wanton endangerment.

