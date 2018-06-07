Police track stolen vehicle to Parkland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a man Wednesday after they were called to a location of a stolen Mercedes Benz.

Sudi Walker, 34, was charged with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more after police said he stole a 2018 Mercedes Benz 245 series, valued at $50,000.

Officers traced the vehicle's location using electronic tracking technology to a backyard of a home in the 2000 block of Howard Street.

Walker was located at this address as well, with a woman who he stated had nothing to do with the vehicle being stolen and that he had just picked her up.

