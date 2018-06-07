On the skids: Worn tires and wet roads put drivers at risk

(RNN) – Worn tires and wet roads aren’t a good combination.
The study released by AAA Thursday points out what many might consider to be the obvious.
But there’s more to it.
What AAA now dubs as worn tires used to be considered OK to drive on.
“New research from AAA reveals that driving on relatively worn tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can increase average stopping distances by a staggering 43 percent, or an additional 87 feet — more than the length of a semi-trailer truck — when compared to new tires,” AAA said.
Until now, a tread depth of 2/32 of an inch was considered the minimum before replacement. The AAA report said even at 4/32 of an inch, tires have lost a lot of their traction on wet roads.
Compared to new tires, tires worn to a tread depth of 4/32 of an inch show:
“Tires are what keep a car connected to the road,” the AAA’s John Nielsen said.
“Even the most advanced safety systems rely on a tire’s basic ability to maintain traction, and AAA’s testing shows that wear has a significant impact on how quickly a vehicle can come to a stop in wet conditions to avoid a crash.”
Your tire shop can measure your tread depth or you can use a quarter. It works like the old penny test. If you can see the top of George Washington’s head, your tires may need to be replaced.
In wet driving conditions, AAA recommends these precautions:
