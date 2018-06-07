The Wastelanders Summer Exhibition opens June 21 at WKCTC's PSAD

According to Bullitt County Dispatch, the child has been missing since 10 a.m. and was last seen in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Lane, off Lower Beech Grove Road.More >>
A grand jury in Scott County, Kentucky has returned multiple indictments against three men for crimes they committed while working in an official capacity. Two of the men were members of the Kentucky State Police at the time; the third is an elected county official.More >>
St. Matthews Police department found Crosson attempting to hide that stolen property from various stores behind a car in the parking lot at 4900 Shelbyville Road.More >>
Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he reportedly pointed a loaded gun at his neighbor, saying he was going to shoot him.More >>
Sudi Walker, 34, was charged with receiving stolen propertyMore >>
