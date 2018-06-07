Two charged in 2009 death of Louisville toddler

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman and her then-boyfriend for the 2009 death of the woman's 17-month-old boy in their care.

Police say the mother, Alicia Louise Dailey, 33, and her boyfriend, Jamaine Larnell Rhodes, 35, have been charged with murder, assault and criminal abuse.

On November 25, 2009, Antoine Dixon Jr. was dropped off at the Little People Daycare. Workers noticed he was unresponsive that afternoon, so the baby was taken to Kosair Children's Hospital, according to LMPD. Antoine died a few days later.

The coroner says Antoine died from multiple blunt force injuries, including a skull fracture. His death was ruled a homicide.

Rhodes' arrest report said it was later discovered Antoine had various other non-fatal injuries of varying ages, indicating more than one instance of assault.

Family members have called the arrests closure.

Antoine’s Great Aunt, Rona Williams, described the moment the detective told her the news after so many years.

“I jumped and I prayed and I screamed and we prayed and we thanked God,” Williams said. “When it was all said and done, I sat down on the couch and I forgave them.”

William’s said the family is holding a vigil Friday to celebrate both a closed case and Antoine’s birthday. Antoine would have turned 11 on June 8, 2018.

