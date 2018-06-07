Two charged in 2009 death of toddler

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman and her then-boyfriend for the 2009 death of the woman's 17-month-old boy in their care.

Police say the mother, Alicia Louise Dailey, 33, and her boyfriend, Jamaine Larnell Rhodes, 35, are charged with murder, assault and criminal abuse.

On November 25, 2009, Antoine Dixon Jr. was dropped off at the Little People Daycare. Workers noticed he was unresponsive that afternoon, so the baby was taken to Kosair Children's Hospital, according to LMPD. Antoine died a few days later.

The coroner says Antoine died from multiple blunt force injuries, including a skull fracture. His death was ruled a homicide.

Rhodes' arrest report says it was later discovered Antoine had various other non-fatal injuries of varying ages, indicating more than one instance of assault.

