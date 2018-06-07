Two charged in 2009 death of toddler

Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he reportedly pointed a loaded gun at his neighbor, saying he was going to shoot him.More >>
Sudi Walker, 34, was charged with receiving stolen propertyMore >>
Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman and her then-boyfriend for the 2009 death of a 17-month-old boy in their care.More >>
John Boel, one of the most decorated journalists in America, has picked up another impressive honor.More >>
On Saturday at Belmont Park on Long Island, Justify will either become thoroughbred racing's 13th Triple Crown winner since Sir Barton in 1919, or the 21st to fall short since Pensive in 1944.More >>
