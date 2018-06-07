Woman charged with shoplifting from several Mall St. Mathews stores

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was arrested after allegedly shoplifting from several stores at Mall St. Mathews on Wednesday.

The loss prevention officer at Victoria's Secret saw Nitcha Crosson, 49, conceal two items, and then leave the store, according to Crosson's arrest report. She was then stopped by the loss prevention officer, who recovered those two items valued at $36. Crosson refused to go back into the store and walked away, police said. At some point, Crosson allegedly shoplifted from two other stores in the mall, New York and Company and Garage.

St. Mathews Police Department found Crosson attempting to hide stolen items from New York and Company behind a car in the parking lot of the nearby Whole Foods plaza. These items taken from New York and Company were valued at $286.65. Officers then recovered two more items from the store garage from Crosson's purse. These item's value was totaled at $49.71.

Crosson is charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking estimated around $500. She was also charged with tampering of physical evidence and possession of burglary tools.

