Terrell Owens won't attend Hall of Fame induction

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

Terrell Owens says he will not attend the induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, an unprecedented decision by an enshrinee.

Owens was voted into the hall in February. In a statement released Thursday by his publicist, Owens says: "While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton."

The hall confirmed that the former All-Pro receiver informed them he would not be on hand Aug. 4 for the enshrinements. Owens added, "After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere. At a later date, I will announce where and when I will celebrate my induction."

Owens heavily criticized the voting process when he failed to be elected to the hall in his first two years of eligibility.

