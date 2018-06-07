South Dakota sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

South Dakota sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week.

Bon Homme County Sheriff Lenny Gramkow fired deputy sheriff Mark Maggs after Maggs defeated him by a vote of 878-331 in Tuesday's Republican primary election. Maggs posted his time-stamped termination notice signed by Gramkow on Facebook after polls closed.

Gramkow didn't give a reason for the firing. South Dakota is a right-to-work state where employees can be fired without cause and the state's sheriffs have the authority to hire and fire personnel.

Gramkow declined to comment about the firing. Maggs planned to meet with the county commission on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

