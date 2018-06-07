3 indicted in connection with property stolen from KSP

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - A grand jury in Scott County, Kentucky has returned multiple indictments against three men for crimes they committed while working in an official capacity. Two of the men were members of the Kentucky State Police at the time; the third is an elected county official.

John Goble, 64, of Georgetown, KY, is the current county coroner. He has been indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of official misconduct, one count of abuse of public trust and one count of possession of controlled substance (Oxycodone).

Robert M. "Mitch" Harris, 45, of Waddy, KY, is a trooper with the Kentucky State Police. Indictments charge Harris with two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and forgery.

Mike Crawford, 54, of Georgetown, KY, is a retired lieutenant colonel with the Kentucky State Police and at one time was the commanding officer of the Frankfort post. Crawford is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

The first count of the indictment against Harris says that between 2013 and 2017, while a member of the Kentucky State Police, Harris "unlawfully took large quantities of ammunition belonging to the Commonwealth of Kentucky and distributed then to it to Scott County Coroner John Goble."

Another count charges him with taking 200 cases of ammo belonging to the state and transferring it to Crawford.

The forgery charges against Harris accuse him of covering up the transfer of rifles and shotguns belonging to KSP to Goble and Crawford by forging names on official documents required to make the transfer.

Crawford is charged with knowingly receiving the stolen ammo.

The indictment says Goble's charges for abuse of public trust are for using public funds to make payments of $500 a month to Nathan Morris for services as deputy coroner while knowing that Morris never performed any of the required duties.

One of the official misconduct charges against Goble says he used a vehicle owned by Scott County Government to transport moonshine. The second charge says Goble used a county vehicle to transport donor eyes from the Kentucky Eye Bank to West Virginia for personal profit.

KSP said the investigation began on Dec. 20, 2017, after evidence was uncovered showing the misappropriation of ammo belonging to the agency. After a request to the FBI for help was declined, KSP launched an internal investigation using their Special Investigations Branch. Sgt. Josh Lawson, a KSP spokesman, said the investigation revealed that more than $40,000 in ammo had been taken from the KSP Supply Branch in Frankfort and delivered to Goble's residence.

