Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

By CARLA K. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

A new U.S. report says suicide rates inched up in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's report Thursday comes at a time of heightened attention to the issue with the apparent suicide this week of designer Kate Spade.

The CDC says more than half of suicides in 2015 in a subgroup of 27 states were among people with no known mental health condition. Suicide is rarely caused by any single factor, but information from coroners' reports suggests many of the deaths followed relationship problems, substance use and financial crises.

The information suggests prevention could be broadened to focus on people undergoing life stresses.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and one of just three leading causes on the rise.

