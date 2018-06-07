Wandering caterpillars make for slippery road in Maine - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wandering caterpillars make for slippery road in Maine

BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) - Drivers: Better watch out for caterpillars in one Maine town.

The Maine Department of Transportation posted an alert for two days that the insects were making things slippery along Route 15, or Mines Road, in Blue Hill. As of Thursday, the department said the incident "has been cleared."

WMTW-TV reports the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the caterpillars are wandering as they eat oak tree leaves. Officials said the main culprit is the forest tent caterpillar. They should finish feeding toward the end of June.

Until then, people should expect to see them wandering.

The department says other caterpillar culprits are the Browntail moth and gypsy moth.

