Feds: Tesla accelerated, didn't brake ahead of fatal crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Feds: Tesla accelerated, didn't brake ahead of fatal crash

By The Associated Press

Federal investigators say a Tesla SUV using the company's semi-autonomous driving system accelerated just before crashing into a California freeway barrier, killing its driver.

The National Transportation Safety Board also says crash data shows the SUV did not brake or steer away from the barrier in the three seconds before the crash. The agency says it now will examine whether the Tesla Autopilot system performed as designed.

The NTSB issued a preliminary report Thursday on the March 23 crash near Mountain View. The cause hasn't been determined yet.

Tesla wouldn't say if the system performed as designed. A spokeswoman referred to a company blog saying that a Tesla with Autopilot is far safer than vehicles without it. The blog says Autopilot does not prevent all crashes but makes them less likely.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mom, boyfriend sentenced in boy's 'beyond animalistic' death

    Mom, boyfriend sentenced in boy's 'beyond animalistic' death

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:20:51 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:35:17 GMT
    A Southern California mother has been sentenced to life in prison and her boyfriend was sentenced to death in the killing of an 8-year-old boy who prosecutors say was punished because the couple believed he was gay.More >>
    A Southern California mother has been sentenced to life in prison and her boyfriend was sentenced to death in the killing of an 8-year-old boy who prosecutors say was punished because the couple believed he was gay.More >>

  • Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:41:22 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:35:15 GMT
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>

  • Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Undeterred by Trump, asylum-seekers line up at the border

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:01:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:35:14 GMT
    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
    The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly