Search underway for missing Bullitt County child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A search is underway in Bullitt County for a missing three-year-old girl.

According to Bullitt County Dispatch, the child has been missing since 10 a.m. and was last seen in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Lane, off Lower Beech Grove Road.

The girl is described as being blonde and was wearing blue pajamas. The girl's pet dog, a pit bull, is likely with her.

Southeast Bullitt Fire Department and the Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office are among the agencies involved in the search. Because the area where the girl was last seen borders Fort Knox, the Army is also conducting a search on their property.

