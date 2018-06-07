JUST IN: Employee of Roosters in Clarksville, IN tests positive for hep A

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – An employee of Roosters American Restaurant in Clarksville, Indiana has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Clark County Health Department.

The department released the information about the infected employee on Thursday afternoon, along with a precautionary warning for customers.

Officials said anyone who dined at the Roosters location on Greentree Boulevard on May 16, 2018 could have been exposed to hep A. Though there is a low risk for transmission with this occurrence, Clark County is within a defined hepatitis A outbreak area, according to the department.

These are the symptoms to watch for:

Fatigue

Decreased appetite

Stomach pain

Nausea

Darkened urine

Pale stools

Jaundice

Anyone who has experienced these symptoms should seek medical attention from their primary care provider, walk-in clinics available at retail outlets, a pharmacy with a vaccinating pharmacist or the Clark County Health Department.

Hepatitis A is most commonly spread by eating or putting an object in your mouth which was in contact with an infected person's feces. Vigorous hand washing for all hospitality employees is strongly encouraged to stop the spread of disease.

The department said the Roosters location has assisted by providing records and activating an effective sanitation plan. Interviews were also conducted with the infected food handler, coworkers and supervisors, according to the department.

