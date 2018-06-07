WAVE 3 News Editorial - June 7, 2018: Kentucky Derby Festival

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was an impressive effort this year from the Kentucky Derby Festival team, their team of volunteers, the business community, and the community overall who supported the 70-plus events.

A record number of attendees came to the Waterfront for Kroger's Fest-a-Ville - 210,000 patrons. The They're Off! Luncheon kicking off the festival attracted more than 1,200 people. Hundreds of thousands came to Thunder Over Louisville and the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade. More bikers rode in the PNC Tour de Lou with half of the 1,207 riders first timers. There were more balloons for the Balloon Fest and more beds for the Thorntons Great Bed Races.

Runners from 50 states and seven foreign countries ran in the marathon and mini-marathon.

The fun starts earlier next year – as it will be a three-week festival. WAVE 3 News will televise Thunder Over Louisville live on Saturday, April 13, accelerating the unofficial start to spring, in addition to expanding our live coverage of the Great Bed Races and Pegasus Parade.

The Kentucky Derby Festival is Kentucky's largest single annual event and has been honored as one of the best festivals in the world.

