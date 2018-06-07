All tickets for Breeders' Cup World Championships on sale

Breeders' Cup and Churchill Downs officials are working to make the 2018 event much more than a horse race. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All tickets have gone on sale for The Breeders' Cup World Championships, set to be held at Churchill Downs for the ninth time in fall 2018.

The 2018 Breeders Cup World Championships have been set for November 2-3.

The two days of racing will include 14 races and more than $30 million in purses and awards, according to a release.

Tickets are available for both days in a number of areas - including the Grandstand, Clubhouse, and Dining sections. Tickets have also been made available in private hospitality areas through Breeders’ Cup Experiences. Prices range anywhere from $40 to upwards of $570 throughout the various seating areas.

All fans attending the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in Louisville will receive free track programs on both days upon entering the racetrack.

