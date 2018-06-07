'Donut boy' delivers donuts, police appreciation to LMPD

Kentucky's governor and attorney general are preparing to battle in court over the legality of a new pension law.More >>
A Kentucky judge is questioning how the state legislature passed a pension overhaul bill that prompted thousands of teachers to protest.More >>
According to Bullitt County Dispatch, the child has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday and was last seen in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Lane, off Lower Beech Grove Road.More >>
The "donut boy" stopped by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday morning.More >>
The 2018 Breeders Cup World Championships have been set for November 2-3.More >>
A grand jury in Scott County, Kentucky has returned multiple indictments against three men for crimes they committed while working in an official capacity. Two of the men were members of the Kentucky State Police at the time; the third is an elected county official.More >>
