'Donut boy' delivers donuts, police appreciation to LMPD

Tyler's cape read 'I donut need a reason to thank a cop." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Tyler, who is 10, delivered donuts to officers at the LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Known around the country as the "donut boy," Floridian Tyler Carach, 10, is traveling around the country thanking the men and women of law enforcement with coffee and donuts.

The 10-year-old stopped by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday morning, donuts in hand.

?MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ SLIDESHOW: This week's adorable, adoptable pets from KHS

+ Signature battle will determine downtown Jeffersonville elementary future

+ Search underway for missing Bullitt County child

Tyler's mission began two years ago when he came across four deputies in a store. He bought them mini donuts with his own allowance money to say 'thank you' for their service.

"Police officers risk their lives - for me, my family and friends," Tyler said.

Tyler said he has visited 31 states to pass out over 60,000 donuts.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.