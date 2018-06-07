Police believe Hancock Co. bank robbery suspects are headed toward Daviess Co.

We are gathering information about a bank robbery in Hancock County, Kentucky.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Hancock Bank and Trust on Highway 60 in Lewisport.

Three suspects were last seen on Highway 657 and are considered armed and dangerous.

Dispatch in Daviess County told us they have been alerted that the suspects may be coming their way, but they have no confirmation that they are in the county.

Deputies tell us they found some of their clothing on Free Silver Road in Knottsville which is in Daviess County.

