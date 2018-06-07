Children's Museum of Indianapolis unveils 7.5 acre sports activity complex

The venue also includes interaction with Sports Legend athletes and team activities, the museum said. (Source: Children's Museum of Indianapolis)

Among the activities for children and families: Auto racing. (Source: Children's Museum of Indianapolis)

The huge addition to the children's museum includes tennis, baseball, football and more. (Source: Children's Museum of Indianapolis)

The new immersive experience is designed to help create healthy habits. (Source: Children's Museum of Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is getting kids moving and motivated with their new multi-million dollar sports venue, just in time for summer break.

The 7.5 acre indoor-outdoor Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience hopes to inspire families to be active together while creating healthy habits that last a lifetime, the museum said in a statement.

"A lot of kids when they're in school might play football -- might play soccer, or basketball. In this case, they get to try 12 different things and see what they like," Children's Museum of Indianapolis PR Manager Leslie Olsen said. "This is a real opportunity. We have golf, soccer, hockey, football, basketball, motor sports, tennis -- all kinds of things."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Donut boy' delivers donuts, police appreciation to LMPD

+ Hacienda gives back to Camden Strong

+ Castle Archery preps for World Tournament

Activities and experiences at the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience include:

Basketball

Tennis

Football

Hockey

Soccer

Golf

Baseball

Running and walking path

Exercise equipment pass

Auto racing (with foot pedals)

The addition to the five story museum is the first of its kind in the U.S. It also features team building activities and real-life mentoring with sports figures.

The idea to design and open this venue was thought of 10 years ago, when the museum's CEO recognized research, proving childhood obesity as a problem in Indiana.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.