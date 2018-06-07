Man shot multiple times, killed in Iroquois neighborhood

Police have yet to identify the victim in the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The shooting was reported in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

A call of a shooting came in around 5:12 p.m. in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell later confirmed the victim died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified but Mitchell said he is a black male and appeared to be in his middle to late 20s. Mitchell also said there are no suspects in custody, though WAVE 3 News cameras captured multiple people being arrested on scene. Mitchell said the arrests are currently unrelated.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police have begun canvassing the neighborhood for information on the shooting.Officials have not released whether the suspect lived in the area of the shooting.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.