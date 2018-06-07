Man shot multiple times, killed in Iroquois neighborhood identified

Police have yet to identify the victim in the shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The shooting was reported in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The coroner identified a man shot and killed in the Iroquois neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in around 5:12 p.m. Thursday, of a shooting in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell later confirmed the victim died at the scene.

A deputy coroner identified the victim as Abdifatah Hussein.

Mitchell also said there are no suspects in custody, though WAVE 3 News cameras captured multiple people being arrested on scene. Mitchell said the arrests are currently unrelated.

Police have begun canvassing the neighborhood for information on the shooting. Officials have not released whether the suspect lived in the area of the shooting or not.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

