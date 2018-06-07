Shooting in Iroquois leaves one dead

We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

A call of a shooting came in around 5:12 p.m. in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue.

Metrosafe confirmed that the shooting was fatal.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a shooting victim, Metrosafe said.

It was unclear if the victim or the suspect lived in the area.

Police asked anyone with information to call 502-574-LMPD.

